Kovacic To Miss Club World Cup, Ronaldo To Get New Deal, Chelsea Eye Gittens

Manchester City midfielder Mateo Kovacic will miss the upcoming FIFA Club World Cup after undergoing surgery to repair an Achilles tendon injury, the club confirmed on Monday.

Kovacic, 31, has struggled with the injury for some time, which also forced him to miss City’s 1-0 FA Cup final defeat to Crystal Palace last month.

“Mateo will spend the summer rehabilitating from the operation, and everyone at the club wishes him a speedy recovery,” a statement from City read.

The midfielder was omitted from Croatia’s squad for their upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Gibraltar on June 6th and Czech Republic on June 9th.

Kovacic made 42 appearances and scored seven goals for Manchester City this season across all competitions.

City are set to begin their Club World Cup campaign on June 18th in the United States, facing African champions Wydad AC in their opening match.

Al Nassr Preparing New Deal to Keep Cristiano Ronaldo

In Saudi Arabia, Al Nassr are making moves to retain Cristiano Ronaldo, with journalist Fabrizio Romano revealing that the club is preparing a new contract proposal.

The Saudi giants are reportedly hoping to present their plans to the Portuguese superstar in a bid to secure his commitment ahead of the new season. Al Nassr are also planning strategic changes to convince Ronaldo to extend his stay.

Alongside this, Al Nassr have begun drawing up a summer transfer shortlist, which includes names such as Luis Diaz, David Hancko, and a world-class midfielder, signalling their ambitions for next season.

Chelsea Target Dortmund Star Jamie Gittens in £50 Million Deal

Chelsea FC are in advanced talks to sign Jamie Gittens from Borussia Dortmund in a deal reported to be worth £50 million — despite the winger being a former academy product of the club.

Gittens, who earned an England Under-21 invite, was part of Chelsea’s youth setup before moving to Dortmund in 2020.

Since then, he has risen through the ranks to become a first-team regular, scoring 12 goals in 48 appearances this season, including a standout strike against Real Madrid in the Champions League.

According to The Telegraph, Gittens has a release clause in the region of £50 million. Chelsea are keen to finalize the deal before both clubs head to the Club World Cup.

Former Star Tips Gittens for Stardom

Former Dortmund striker Karl-Heinz Riedle believes Gittens could follow in the footsteps of other breakout stars from the German club.

“Jamie is still not 100 per cent what we expect from a world-class player — but he has all the talent to become one of those,” Riedle told The Sun. “He can become the next Sancho, Erling Haaland or Bellingham.”

Dortmund has a reputation for developing and selling elite talent, including Jadon Sancho, Jude Bellingham, and Erling Haaland, all of whom fetched significant transfer fees.

Chelsea Busy in the Market Despite Bloated Squad

Chelsea’s Champions League qualification on the final day of the season has strengthened their hand in the transfer market.

The Blues are also closing in on Liam Delap from Ipswich Town, with a £30 million deal reportedly imminent. Delap is viewed as a promising addition to bolster their attacking options.

Meanwhile, Jadon Sancho, who spent the season on loan at Chelsea, faces an uncertain future. The Blues are obligated to buy him for £20–£25 million but could pull out of the deal by paying a £5 million exit fee.