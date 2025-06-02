Kano Govt Announces Eid-el-Kabir Break For Schools

The Kano State Government has announced the closure of all primary and post-primary schools in the state for the Eid-el-Kabir break, scheduled to run from June 4 to June 15, 2025.

In a statement issued on Friday, the Director of Public Enlightenment at the Ministry of Education, Balarabe Kiru, instructed parents and guardians of students in boarding schools to collect their wards by Wednesday, June 4, 2025. Schools will resume on Sunday, June 15, 2025.

Kiru confirmed that despite the break, all other aspects of the 2024/2025 school academic calendar, including public holidays, will remain in effect. He urged parents to ensure that their children return to school on the specified resumption date after the break.

The Commissioner of Education, Ali Makoda, also conveyed appreciation to the parents and guardians for their continued support, thanking them for their cooperation with the Ministry.

“I want to use this opportunity to appreciate the usual support and cooperation given to the Ministry by the good people of the state and also wish the students and pupils a successful Sallah break,” the statement concluded.

In a related development, the Kano State Government has announced that Monday, June 2, 2025, will be observed as a public holiday to mourn and express sympathy for the families of 22 young athletes, coaches, and officials who tragically lost their lives in a horrific auto accident while returning from the recently concluded National Sports Festival in Ogun State.

Naija News recalls that the incident took place on the Kano–Zaria expressway.

In a statement released on Saturday and signed by his spokesperson, Sanusi Tofa, Governor Abba Yusuf, who is presently in Saudi Arabia for the 2025 Hajj, referred to the incident as a “dark moment” for the state, noting that it took the lives of some of Kano’s most promising young individuals.