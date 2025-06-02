JUSUN Strike: Federal High Court Judges, Lawyers Locked Out

Federal high court judges, lawyers, litigants and others were unable to access the court on Monday following the commencement of a strike action by the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN).

Checks by newsmen at the Federal High Court (FHC) headquarters, located along Shehu Shagari Way in Abuja, revealed that all the entrance gates into the high-rise building were locked, making it impossible for Judges, staff, lawyers, litigants, and members of the public with business in the building to access it.

Recall that JUSUN national body had, on May 30, in a circular by its acting national secretary, M.J. Akwashiki, asked all its chapters’ chairmen to, effective from midnight Sunday, June 1, direct all their members to stay at home until their concerns were addressed.

Among other things, they want the government to implement the payment of a wage award covering five months, the implementation of the ₦70,000 national minimum wage, and a salary increase of 25/35 percent.

It said that, “This directive follows unfruitful meetings in the instance of the Minister of Labour and Employment, who was conciliating on our matter.

“We believe that, as directed by the organs of the union, National Working Committee (NWC) and National Executive Council (NEC) of our great union, the action will continue until further notice.

“Our demands are for the government to pay us 5 months wage awards, implement the 70.000% National Minimum Wage, and provide the 25/35 per cent salary increase. Solidarity forever.”

Earlier, Naija News had reported that the Supreme Court and the National Judicial Council (NJC) branches of the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) have declared their decision to withdraw from the proposed industrial action initiated by the union.