It Is Unfortunate That You Chose To Lie On Your 60th Birthday – Wike Knocks Amaechi

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has stated that the former governor of Rivers State, Rotimi Amaechi, is hungry for power.

Wike stated this while reacting to Amaechi’s recent comments on President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

Speaking on Monday while addressing newsmen in Abuja, the Minister asserted that Amaechi chose to lie to Nigerians during his 60th birthday celebration by claiming there is hunger in the country.

He claimed that Amaechi joined the coalition of former governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai and erstwhile vice president Atiku Abubakar because he can’t stay out of power.

According to him, “I don’t know how a man will choose his 60th birthday to tell lies. It’s unfortunate that in your 60th birthday that people are celebrating you, you choose to tell lies.

“He was Speaker in 1999 to 2007. Everybody knows he was the most pompous Speaker. He was living in London as a Speaker. He became a governor 2007 to 2015.

“Eight years as a Speaker and eight years as a governor, he never talked about hunger.

“He was a minister for eight years, and two years after he left power he became hungry – hungry for power.

“He joined Atiku and El-Rufai because he is hungry. He can’t just stay out of power.”

“How do you look at Nigerians, trivialize the issue of hunger or poverty. You are insulting Nigerians?

“How would a man who was in government from 1999 to 2023 stand before Nigerians to talk of hunger? This was a man who presided over billions of naira, this was the same man who was on national television saying he doesn’t like money. Meanwhile dollars was showing, he was carrying dollars while telling Nigerians he doesn’t like money, and we are listening to that.

“You say he is influential, what influence? We overrate people, what influence? He was governor in 2015 but couldn’t produce a successor, he couldn’t give his candidate – Buhari – common 25 percent, he was a sitting minister in 2019 and no President has ever moved with soldiers the way he did.

“Amaechi said he produced a governor but couldn’t produce a candidate. Buhari didn’t make 25 percent and he was the DG of his campaign.

“In 2023 he came to support Atiku in PDP, thank God we didn’t support the party. If we had supported PDP and they won, he would have taken the glory. PDP failed, didn’t get 10 percent, so what is the influence?

“Let them form a team and the coalition starts from home to start removing the President.”