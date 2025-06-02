I Am Still In PDP, I Have Not Seen Anybody That Can Sack Me From The Party – Wike

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has declared that he remains a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Naija News reports that Wike also boasted that nobody can sack or remove him from the party.

Speaking on Monday during a media chat with newsmen in Abuja, the former Rivers State Governor also boasted of his achievements and contributions to the PDP, suggesting that no other person has supported the party more than he has.

“I am still in PDP. I worked hard for the party. I have not seen anybody who will have the guts to tell me, Wike, you are not a member of the party. Who is that? What is his contribution to the party that is more than me?” he queried.

Meanwhile, Wike, has rubbished talks by a former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Bode George, that he is working against the party’s interests.

Wike, in a chat with newsmen on Monday, submitted that he has done more for the PDP than George has done for the party.

The FCT Minister also disagreed with an earlier submission by the former military governor of Ondo State that the PDP made him who he is.

Wike, who referred to George as an old man who should be reading newspapers in his house, argued that he has ensured the PDP remained relevant in Rivers State and at the national level, but George has not been able to win anything for the PDP in Lagos State.