Ground Rent: The Attitude Of Most Elites Not Paying Taxes Has Killed Us – Wike

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has criticised the elites for their refusal to pay ground rent in Nigeria.

Naija News recalls that the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) had on Monday, May 26, 2025, commenced enforcement on the 4,794 properties revoked for non-payment of Ground Rent, from 10 to 43 years.

Speaking during his monthly press briefing in Abuja on Monday, Wike declared that poor people do not reside in Maitama, Wuse 2, Guzape, Asokoro, or the Central Business District of Abuja.

Wike lamented that house owners have properties abroad where they pay taxes, but have refused to pay ground rent in Nigeria, adding that such a trend is causing harm to the country.

He said, “We have arranged for 19 days of project commissioning, and thereafter we will now take off the flag of projects.

“It’s unfortunate in our country that you pay for two years and it’s about to expire, and you expect the landlord to remind you.

“You have a Certificate of Occupancy (C of O) and you will be paying annually to keep that property, and you are now saying some people may not have the financial power to keep to it.

“Most of the elites own properties overseas where they pay taxes, but here in Nigeria nothing will happen, and it’s the attitude that has killed us.

“Nobody pays 400,000 a year as ground rent.”