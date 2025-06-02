Ground Rent: ‘Something Will Happen’ – Wike Declares End To Era Of Impunity For Political Elites

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has declared that the era of impunity, when a section of the political elite felt they could trample on laws and nothing would happen, is over.

Naija News reports that Wike made this known on Monday, during a media chat in Abuja, stating that “something will happen”.

Wike dismissed the series of backlash from a section of the elite regarding his enforcement of rules on ground rent payments, stressing that he derives joy in stepping on the toes of big people.

According to Wike, many elite travel to other countries and observe how modern societies are run, but some of them return to Nigeria and refuse to follow simple laws.

Recall that the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) had on Monday, May 26, 2025, commenced enforcement on the 4,794 properties revoked for non-payment of Ground Rent, from 10 to 43 years.

Some of the properties sealed off include the National Secretariat of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the headquarters of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) and many other properties owned by government institutions, corporate organisations and individuals.

However, in a statement released on Monday night, the Director of Land Administration, FCT, Chijioke Nwankwoeze, announced that President Bola Tinubu had intervened to temporarily suspend the enforcement.