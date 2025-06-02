Gov Eno Cannot Move To APC Because Udom Emmanuel Has Not Given His Approval – Source

A source has claimed that the Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Umo Eno, has been unable to defect to the All Progressives Congress (APC) because his predecessor, Udom Emmanuel, has not given his approval.

Naija News reports that Eno has announced his intention to leave the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the APC and warned all his commissioners and appointees to defect with him or resign.

However, a source who spoke to Daily Sun claimed that Emmanuel still maintains firm control over the state’s PDP political structure.

The source told the publication that Eno cannot move to the APC without Emmanuel’s approval, as doing so would likely result in him losing the support of national and state Assembly members, including other critical party stakeholders.

“The only reason Akwa Ibom governor has not been able to move to the APC is because his predecessor, Udom Emmanuel has not given his approval. As of today, Udom firmly controls the PDP structure in Akwa Ibom therefore, if Eno leaves today without Udom’s consent, not a single member of the National and State Assembly will go with him. That is why he is buying time.

“The APC’s strategy appears focused on neutralising financially viable opposition states that could fund a presidential candidate in the 2027 elections. With Delta State already considered out of the way, securing Akwa Ibom would weaken the opposition’s capacity to mount a credible presidential challenge.

“APC is trying to muzzle all the viable opposition states such that by the time election comes, no state would be able to fund any opposition presidential candidate. In Akwa Ibom, the only obstacle is Udom Emmanuel but it is left to be seen how long he can withstand the pressure,” the source said.