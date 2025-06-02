‘Fubara Became A Tool For My Enemies To Fight Me’ – Wike

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has said his enemies used the suspended Governor of Rivers State, Sim Fubara, as a willing tool to fight him.

Naija News reports that Wike, a two-term governor of the oil-rich state, was instrumental in Fubara’s emergence as governor.

Upon assumption of office, a fight broke out between Wike and Fubara over the control of the state’s political structure.

The crisis led to the declaration of a state of emergency and Fubara’s suspension for six months, including the deputy governor and House of Assembly members.

Addressing journalists during his monthly press briefing in Abuja, Wike said Fubara was used against him.

Expressing displeasure over the suspended governor’s tactics, Wike said Fubara had yet to meet with other stakeholders in the state or with him after their last meeting in Abuja.

He added, “This was somebody who gave you food and everything, then you became a tool for his enemies to fight him.

“We are all human, when people say there should be peace – yes, nobody said there should be no peace – how do you feel when you know what you passed through by sending your son to school, to make him be a human being – all of a sudden, your son game with people with guns to shoot you. Is this something that will just go like that from your mind?

“You made your son, you gave your son good education, provided food, you made sure he didn’t lack, ready to sacrifice everything you had for him, yet in the night he brought armed robbers – your time is up – and somehow God helped you, you didn’t die.

“People brought him to beg you, he is your son – I agree.”