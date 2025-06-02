‘Even When We Were In Power, We Know What We Did To Make Sure PDP Takes Over Lagos’ – Wike

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has revealed that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) repeatedly failed in its attempt to win Lagos State.

According to Wike, even when the PDP held federal power, the party did all it could to take control of Lagos but was unsuccessful.

Naija News reports the Minister made the revelation on Monday during a media chat with journalists in Abuja.

He made the revelation while tackling a chieftain of the party in Lagos, Chief Bode George, and questioning his political relevance even in his state.

Wike, who maintains that he remains a member of the PDP, though currently serving as a Minister in an All Progressives Congress (APC) controlled federal government, said those questioning his political credentials have not done as much as he has done for the PDP.

Specifically, he questioned the inability of George to lead the PDP to victory in Lagos State, while he has repeatedly won votes for the party in Rivers State.

“In your own state, the party has never won anything. Every day, crying, complaining, from 1999, Tinubu did this, Tinubu did not do this, they rig elections, everyday, even when we were in power. We knew what we did to make sure PDP takes over Lagos, it didn’t work. Even when Jonathan came, we knew what we did, it didn’t work,” he said.

Naija News reports that Wike’s position comes as a direct response to George’s criticism of the Minister and accusation that he betrayed the PDP over the sealing of the PDP National Secretariat in Abuja.