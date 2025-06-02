Dario Essugo Joins Chelsea From Sporting CP In €22.3 Million Deal

Chelsea have officially announced the signing of Portuguese midfielder Dario Essugo from Sporting CP for a reported fee of €22.3 million.

Earlier today, June 2, Chelsea officially announced the deal which was finalized in March, with Dario Essugo committing to a long-term contract that will keep him at Stamford Bridge until June 2033.

The 20-year-old rising star, who spent the 2024-2025 season on loan in Spanish La Liga club, Las Palmas, arrives in West London with a growing reputation and significant first-team experience.

During his time with the Spanish club, Essugo made 27 appearances and scored once, quickly establishing himself as a key figure in the midfield.

Essugo, a product of Sporting’s football academy, made headlines in 2021 when he became the youngest-ever player to debut for the Lisbon giants at just 16 years and six days.

He went on to break Luis Figo’s record later that year, becoming the youngest starter in Sporting’s history at 16 years, 11 months, and 17 days.

Before his stint in La Liga, Essugo also gained valuable minutes with Sporting B, the club’s first team, and had a short loan spell at Primeira Liga side Chaves, where he featured 14 times.

Internationally, Essugo has represented Portugal across various youth levels, most recently appearing for the Under-21 national team during the March international window.