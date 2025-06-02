‘Call Wike To Order’ – Ejiofor Charges Tinubu Over Minister’s Spendings

A social critic, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, has lashed out at the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, accusing him of squandering hundreds of millions of naira monthly on what he described as a “grandiose” media chat with little or no substance.

Naija News reports that Ejiofor argued that such an extravagant exercise is a wasteful use of public funds and highlights a case of misplaced priorities at a time when millions of Nigerians are grappling with severe economic hardships.

In a strongly worded statement, Ejiofor expressed deep regret over Wike’s decision to prioritise such media spectacles while Nigerians continue to face challenges like record inflation, stagnant wages, and increasing poverty.

Ejiofor, a former lead lawyer for the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB), questioned the justification for such an expensive media exercise given the state of the nation.

He said that while many Nigerians struggle to survive on less than $2 a day and face daily challenges related to access to healthcare, education, and basic shelter, Wike is indulging in what he considers a wasteful media show.

In his statement titled ‘Extravagance in a Time of Hardship – President Tinubu Must Curb FCT Minister Wike’s Costly Media Show,’ Ejiofor called attention to the stark contrast between the lavish spending on the media chat and the dire needs of the people.

He argued that the money used for just one edition of the media show could be better spent on urgent needs such as providing emergency relief and shelter for those displaced by the recent floods in Niger State.

Ejiofor further emphasised that the funds could also be used to refurbish dilapidated primary schools, equip rural clinics, or support nutrition programs in internally displaced persons (IDP) camps for several months. He highlighted the irony of such wastefulness in a country where millions struggle to meet basic needs, calling the spectacle “disheartening” and “tone-deaf.”

“Nigerians are not asking for a televised circus – they are crying out for competent governance, prudent spending, and people-centred leadership,” Ejiofor stated.

Ejiofor urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to take immediate action against the FCT Minister’s spending spree, calling for a halt to the wasteful media show. He further stressed the need for the government to refocus on service delivery and prioritise the welfare of the people.

He said, “President Bola Ahmed Tinubu must take urgent action: call the FCT Minister to order, halt this wasteful spending, and redirect focus to service delivery. This is not a time for flamboyance and fanfare. It is a moment that demands humility, responsibility, and an unwavering commitment to the public good. Nigeria deserves better. The time to act is now.”