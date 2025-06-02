Building Collapses In Ibadan

A building under construction in Ibadan, the capital of Oyo State, has collapsed, sparking concerns over construction safety in the area.

The structure, reportedly owned by a fast-rising food brand, caved in on Sunday, though details about the incident remain unclear at press time.

According to eyewitnesses and preliminary reports, the building is situated along the main road connecting Dugbe to Mokola, a busy axis in the heart of the city.

Sources revealed that the collapsed property had only recently been acquired by the eatery brand as part of its expansion plans.

As of the time of filing this report, there were no official statements on possible casualties, nor has the exact cause of the collapse been determined.

Emergency responders and relevant authorities are expected to commence investigations into the incident.