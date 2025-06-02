Bruno Fernandes Makes Huge Wage Demand As Ruben Neves Publicly Welcomes Him To Al-Hilal

Manchester United captain, Bruno Fernandes, has reportedly made a massive wage demand to Saudi Pro League side, Al-Hilal, amid growing speculation about a potential summer move.

Bruno Fernandes is said to be open to joining the Saudi Pro League giants—but only on his terms.

According to reports from Saudi outlet Ariyadhiah, Fernandes is demanding £25 million per season on a three-year contract, along with an additional £7 million in performance-related add-ons.

In contrast, Al-Hilal have offered a four-year deal worth £21 million per season, but are unwilling to include add-ons. The gulf in expectations has momentarily stalled talks, though the Saudi club remains ready to meet any transfer fee Manchester United may require.

The ongoing negotiations come as Al-Hilal midfielder and Portugal teammate Ruben Neves publicly voiced his support for Fernandes joining him at the club.

Speaking to A Bola, Neves did not hide his admiration for Fernandes and his desire to see him make the switch to Saudi Arabia.

“I recommend all the players in the national team, of course,” Neves said. “Portugal has produced a lot of talent and continues to do so. We are a lucky country in that respect. We are also very hard-working. A very small country but one that has produced excellent players. I would like to have any player from the national team in my team.”

Neves’ comments have added fuel to the fire, reinforcing Al-Hilal’s strong interest in Fernandes, who has been one of the Premier League’s standout midfielders since joining Manchester United from Sporting CP in 2020.

The Red Devils paid £58 million for the Portuguese playmaker, who has since recorded 98 goals and 87 assists in 290 appearances for the club.

United manager Ruben Amorim recently confirmed that Fernandes has not given a definitive answer about his future but acknowledged that the midfielder has offered to leave if the club decides to sell him.

With Fernandes’ wage demands now public and support from high-profile teammates like Neves, the ball is firmly in Al-Hilal’s court as they decide whether to meet the terms and finalize what could be one of the most high-profile transfers of the summer.