FG Declares Public Holiday For Sallah

The Federal Government has declared Friday, June 6, and Monday, June 9, 2025, as public holidays to commemorate this year’s Eid-ul-Adha celebration.

Naija News reports that the announcement was made by the Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, on behalf of the federal government.

In a statement signed by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Interior, Dr. Magdalene Ajani, the minister congratulated all members of the Muslim Ummah in Nigeria and abroad on the occasion of the Eid.

He called on Muslims to continue to reflect the values of sacrifice, obedience, and faith as demonstrated by Prophet Ibrahim (Peace be upon Him).

“Let us use this solemn period to pray for a peaceful and prosperous Nigeria,” the statement read.

Dr. Tunji-Ojo assured citizens that the various reforms and policies being implemented under President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda are geared towards restoring Nigeria’s path to sustainable growth and progress.

While wishing the Muslim faithful a joyful Eid-ul-Adha celebration, the minister also urged all Nigerians—regardless of religion or region—to work collectively with the current administration in rebuilding the nation.

“Let us join hands to restore the glory of Nigeria as a great nation,” he said.