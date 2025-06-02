Bode George Can’t Talk To Me, Let Him Sit In His House And Read Newspapers – Wike

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has rubbished talks by a former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Bode George, that he is working against the party’s interests.

Wike, in a chat with newsmen on Monday, submitted that he has done more for the PDP than George has done for the party.

The FCT Minister also disagreed with an earlier submission by the former military governor of Ondo State that the PDP made him who he is.

Wike, who referred to George as an old man who should be reading newspapers in his house, argued that he has ensured the PDP remained relevant in Rivers State and at the national level, but George has not been able to win anything for the PDP in Lagos State.

Speaking on claims that the PDP made him, Wike challenged George to produce one person that the PDP has made in Lagos. He argued that it is the individual who makes the party popular, not the other way round.

“If the old man has no job, sit down in your house and read newspapers. Bode George said PDP made me, PDP gave me national name, I agree.

“The party cannot make you; you are the one who will make the party popular to win the election. Party can not say you are popular, it is you that will make the party popular. Look at it this way, I agree that the PDP made me. Ask Bode George, who the PDP made in Lagos, if it is the party that makes people. Whom in Lagos the party has been made since 1999? And then you are talking to me who has laboured and campaigned and worked for the party to be the major party in the state and at the national level,” Wike said during the interview.

Naija News recalls that Chief George had earlier called on Nyesom Wike to avoid biting the hands that fed him. He said this while condemning the recent sealing of the PDP National Secretariat by the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA).