Atiku, Peter Obi’s Interests Clash; Amaechi Tipped As Presidential Candidate In Emerging Coalition

As talks intensify around a broad-based opposition coalition ahead of the 2027 general elections, former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Chibuike Amaechi, has emerged as a possible consensus candidate, sources close to the alliance have disclosed.

Although former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and Labour Party’s Peter Obi were initially central to the coalition’s agenda, both men have reportedly held firm to their individual ambitions—particularly Obi, who is said to be insistent on running alongside his 2023 running mate, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed.

A steering committee member within the coalition told The Guardian that Amaechi was being prepared as a fallback option.

“With the way the coalition is going, some of us have noticed the unyielding positions of Vice President Atiku Abubakar and Mr Peter Obi,” the source said.

“We’ve resolved to put Amaechi on the ready. After all, he came second in the APC presidential primary.”

The former Rivers State governor turned 60 on May 27 and used the occasion of his birthday lecture—themed “Weaponising Hunger”—to subtly test the waters for a 2027 run, insiders say.

During the event, Amaechi revealed that he had told President Bola Tinubu after the APC primaries that he would not back his administration.

“I informed him directly that I wouldn’t be part of his electioneering. Two years later, I feel vindicated,” Amaechi stated.

Buhari Loyalists Prefer Amaechi, Not Atiku or Obi

The growing backing for Amaechi is not limited to the opposition fold. Elements within former President Muhammadu Buhari’s camp are also said to favour Amaechi as a viable alternative to Atiku and Obi, citing his performance in government and positioning within the party.

According to sources, both Atiku and Obi have reportedly agreed to serve only one term if elected, while zoning constraints may limit Amaechi to a similar commitment.

New Political Party on the Horizon?

Amidst debate over the political platform to drive the coalition, Dr Umar Ardo, a convenor of the League of Northern Democrats (LND), confirmed discussions around forming a new political party—the All Democratic Alliance (ADA)—instead of merging with existing ones like the SDP or ADC.

Ardo argued that using an existing party carries structural and legal risks.

“There are existing structures there. If the incumbent is serious, they’ll exploit those loopholes… If we collapse into them, we lose momentum,” he warned.

He also dismissed claims that the proposed party is meant to serve Atiku’s interest: “Atiku is among those pushing for a merger into an existing party. I am opposing that. Does that mean I’m supporting him? That doesn’t make sense.”

Obi’s Candidacy “Non-Negotiable,” Says Ononuju

Katch Ononuju, another stakeholder in the coalition, insisted that Peter Obi’s candidacy must be respected if the alliance is to succeed.

He confirmed that Obi has made up his mind to contest the 2027 presidency with Datti Baba-Ahmed once again.

If the proposed All Democratic Alliance (ADA) is registered, observers believe that Amaechi could lead the new party, while Atiku and Obi may seek the tickets of SDP and ADC, respectively.

Former Bayelsa State Governor, Seriake Dickson, used the opportunity of Amaechi’s birthday to warn coalition leaders about the dangers of repeating their 2015 political tactics.

“There are a number of you here who are expert conspirators, who know how to assemble coalitions and then take out governments, as you did to my party in 2015,” Dickson said.

“Now 11 years down the line, poverty has been weaponised, and the challenges remain. My advice? Shine your eyes.”