APC Speaks On Cabal Controlling Tinubu’s Administration

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has vehemently rejected claims by former Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Solomon Dalung, who alleged that a powerful cabal has taken control of President Bola Tinubu’s government.

In a response to Dalung’s allegations, the APC’s National Secretary, Ajibola Basiru, criticised the former minister’s credibility and questioned his record in office.

“Who is Dalung? What was his scorecard when he served as a minister? He clearly lacks the intellectual depth to engage in matters of governance,” Basiru remarked, dismissing Dalung’s comments as unfounded.

Dalung, in an interview with Punch, had asserted that the alleged cabal within the government had been present even before Tinubu’s inauguration in May 2023. He claimed that the President had not been in full control of his administration from the start.

According to Dalung, “From the time I met Tinubu as an aspirant to the moment he was elected, I knew we would end up exactly where we are today.”

He recounted warning some Yoruba elders just days before Tinubu’s inauguration about the purported hijacking of the government by a “sophisticated cabal,” despite facing accusations of harboring hatred towards the President.

Dalung pointed to specific events, such as the controversial removal of fuel subsidies, which took place on the same day as Tinubu’s inauguration.

He expressed concerns that the absence of a full cabinet and the announcement of such a major economic policy without broader consultation triggered significant economic hardship, leading to soaring fuel prices, increased cost of living, and heightened transportation costs.

He likened himself to the biblical prophet Jeremiah, foreseeing the current economic struggles. “I foresaw this and now live through the consequences, left only with lamentations,” Dalung stated.

When asked if his concerns mirrored similar criticisms from the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari, Dalung acknowledged some parallels but argued that the current “cabal” is more dangerous.

He stated, “Buhari’s cabal was made up of inexperienced people. Many of them had no idea how to run a government. Tinubu’s cabal, on the other hand, is filled with experienced, cunning, and highly ambitious individuals. They are manipulative and far more sophisticated.”

In contrast, Basiru, in an interview with Punch, criticised Dalung’s claims, questioning the logic behind the alleged “cabal.”

Basiru asked, “What cabal is he talking about when the National Assembly is there?. His analysis is not only lazy but also devoid of substance. It’s hard to dignify such ignorance with a serious response,” pointing out that democratic structures were actively functioning under the current administration.

He also accused critics like Dalung of still being unable to move past their electoral defeat in 2023. He alleged that these critics were making baseless claims to discredit the government’s efforts and achievements.

“People like him are still traumatised by the outcome of the last election. No matter what the administration does, they remain blind to the progress being made. They are determined to see nothing work, even when the evidence is clear,” he stated.

Basiru concluded by reiterating the administration’s resolve to stay focused on its goals, undistracted by critics. “As Mr. President has made clear, we will not be distracted by armchair critics. Those who are dissatisfied should meet us at the ballot box,” Basiru said