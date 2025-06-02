Amotekun Denies Arrest Of APC Members In Osun

The Osun State Amotekun Corps has described as deceptive and erroneous a report claiming that its operatives were involved in the massive arrest of some members of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The report claimed that aside from APC members, traditional chiefs in Itapa, Atakumosa East Local Government Area, were also apprehended and held by the Corps’ operatives.

In a statement signed and made available to Naija News on Monday, June 2, through the Public Relations Officer of the Osun State Amotekun Corps, Yusuf Abass, the security agency firmly asserted that no member of the Amotekun Corps has arrested any community chief in Itapa or any other location within Atakumosa East.

It stressed that the claims made in the aforementioned report are completely false, unfounded, and intended to damage the integrity, impartiality, and professionalism of the Osun Amotekun Corps.

Abbas noted that the report in question appears to be a calculated fabrication intended to politicise security issues and mislead the public. This situation is not only perilous but also has the potential to foster distrust, tension, and unwarranted panic within the community.

“We urge the public to disregard this misleading publication in its entirety. The Osun Amotekun Corps remains committed to its lawful duty of safeguarding the lives and property of all residents, irrespective of political affiliation, religious background, or social status.

“We also advise media platforms and individuals behind such unfounded allegations to desist from disseminating unverified and harmful information. Security matters must never be trivialised or politicised,” the statement urged.