‘Amaechi Has Character Issue, Can’t Be Taken Seriously’ – APC Chieftain, Joe Igbokwe

Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State, Joe Igbokwe, has said former Rivers State governor, Rotimi Amaechi, has a serious character issue.

Naija News reports that Igbokwe’s comment follows the former minister’s disclosure that he and many Nigerians are hungry.

Speaking during the celebration of his 60th birthday in Abuja on Saturday, Amaechi said the opposition coalition has the capacity to remove President Bola Tinubu from power.

Reacting, Igbokwe, in a post on Facebook, said Amaechi has a terrible temperament and should not be taken seriously.

Recalling his experience with Amaechi, Igbokwe wrote: “If you have had personal experience with former Governor Rotimi Amaechi as I did at Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere, in 2015 when PMB came to campaign in Lagos, you will not take him seriously at all. He has a serious character issue.

“Alhaji Kabiru Abdullahi, former Commissioner for Waterfront in Lagos, had a personal encounter with Rotimi Amechi at Agege Stadium Lagos.

“The Hausa Community in Lagos prepared a private campaign for PMB and Amechi came on behalf of the president.

“Amaechi came into the venue and asked all the Arewa leaders who organized the show to leave the podium. They refused and challenged him without measure. Amaechi has a very bad temperament.

“I had a similar experience with Amaechi at Teslim Balogun Stadium Surulere during PMB campaign in Lagos in 2015.”