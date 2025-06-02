2027: The South Must Produce The President – Wike

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has vowed to lead President Bola Tinubu’s 2027 presidential campaign.

Wike made the disclosure on Monday in Abuja while addressing newsmen. When asked if he would lead the APC campaign in 2027, he stated that he would ensure that Tinubu wins in FCT.

He asserted that the South must produce the president in the 2027 election.

The minister said, “I have told you this before, is it because I am in Asiwaju’s presidency?

“Are you not aware I will lead his campaign in Rivers State? You want me to say no?

“Are you not aware that he didn’t get up to 10 per cent here, FCT? But he will win here. Are you not aware?

“Stop asking me questions you know.

“Of course, you know. Is that hidden.

“Because I have said the South must produce the president.”

Meanwhile, Wike has stated that he would not have agreed with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu if he had discussed his move to declare a State of Emergency in Rivers State.

Wike noted that he is not in conflict with the suspended Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara.

He stressed his opposition on the State of Emergency rule, stating that only the President knows the right time to lift it.

While speaking to journalists in Abuja on Monday, Wike remarked that Fubara has permitted himself to be manipulated by his adversaries to oppose him.

The FCT Minister said: “I made it clear that this impunity will not stand, so what is happening in PDP is what I call undertakers because I see no reason why you will put yourself under that kind of crisis.

“I don’t have any crisis with him (Fubara). I’m not the President who declared a State of Emergency; if Mr President had called me, I wouldn’t have agreed to the State of Emergency.

“He knows when to lift, he has everything on his table, I don’t know. I have never supported it.

“But what I said was that the declaration of state of emergency was to save the governor because he was almost impeached.

“I don’t have crisis rather the governor, unknown to me, gave himself to be the tool for those who couldn’t fight me to fight me.”