2027: Tension In APC Over Automatic Tickets As Governors Mobilise Against Tinubu, Ganduje’s Plan

A storm is quietly brewing within the All Progressives Congress (APC) as disagreements mount over reported plans to grant automatic return tickets to National Assembly members ahead of the 2027 general elections.

While the move is said to have the support of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, some governors within the ruling party are mobilising to frustrate the plan.

According to sources speaking to Leadership, two governors—from the South East and South West—are spearheading efforts to block the automatic ticket arrangement in their respective states. The issue may be tabled before APC National Chairman, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje, shortly after the Sallah holidays in Abuja.

Governors Divided Over President’s Position

Some APC governors have reportedly adopted a cautious stance, wary of openly confronting the arrangement because of the president’s involvement. Others, however, remain openly opposed.

Reacting to the controversy, the chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum and governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodimma, stated that he would align with whatever position the party decides.

Speaking through his Chief Press Secretary, Hon. Oguwike Nwachuku, he said: “Uzodimma, as a loyal party man, will follow the party’s decision in respect of automatic ticket to lawmakers.”

He, however, clarified that he was speaking strictly on behalf of Governor Uzodimma and not the other APC governors.

Ganduje Backs Return of Performing Lawmakers

Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje, while addressing party leaders from the North Central zone during their recent endorsement of President Tinubu for a second term, weighed in on the matter.

“We should continue to thank our legislators for their support… Why are we having high turnover of our legislators after four years? Can that encourage institutional memory?” Ganduje asked.

“If we cannot do it by law, we can do it by advocacy. It is the responsibility of the party to dialogue with the leadership of the National Assembly so that those legislators who are very active, who are movers, [can] see how they can come back.”

Rift Widens Among Governors

A source within the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), who declined to be named, revealed that not all South West governors are opposed to the automatic ticket plan.

“Two South West governors made it clear they are not part of the rebellion,” the source said.

“They believe that since the President’s decision may have been made for strategic reasons, governors should refrain from challenging it.”

According to insiders, the push for automatic tickets is part of a broader strategy to consolidate the President’s influence over the APC and prevent internal disputes that could trigger lawsuits during the party’s primaries.

The plan also aims to prevent legislative inexperience and foster continuity at the National Assembly.

Despite the strategic thinking behind the plan, not everyone within the APC is on board.

In Ondo State, an APC chieftain and a former Niger Delta agitator have threatened to support opposition parties if automatic tickets are imposed on federal lawmakers from their constituencies.

Over the weekend, it was reported that the party leader vowed to sponsor rival candidates against the sitting senator and House of Representatives member if the controversial idea is not withdrawn.

Ex-Minister Hassan Abdullahi Dumps APC

Amid the rising tensions in the ruling party, a former Minister of Environment under President Buhari’s administration, Barrister Mohammed Hassan Abdullahi, has resigned from the APC.

Abdullahi, who also served as Secretary to the State Government under ex-Governor Tanko Al-Makura, submitted his resignation to the APC chairman in his Uke Ward, Karu Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.

The letter, which was also sent to other party leaders, cited personal reasons for his decision.

“I wish you and the party good luck,” Abdullahi wrote, expressing appreciation for the opportunity to serve.