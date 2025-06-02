2027 Election: ‘It’s Funny How APC Is Celebrating Defection’ – PDP Spokesperson, Ologunagba

The National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Debo Ologunagba, has berated how the All Progressives Congress (APC) is announcing and celebrating the defection of opposition members into the ruling party.

The PDP chieftain, instead, said the incumbent administration, led by President Bola Tinubu, should be more worried, stating that the year 2027 will not revolve around defections.

Ologunagba emphasised that the focus in 2027 will be on Tinubu’s performance and policies in relation to the Nigerian populace.

During an appearance on AIT Focus Nigeria, the PDP spokesperson remarked that the Tinubu administration and the APC seem to celebrate defections as if they represent a successful policy initiative.

Naija News reports that there have been numerous defections from both the Peoples Democratic Party and the Labour Party to the APC.

Notably, former PDP presidential candidate Ifeanyi Okowa, who is also the Governor of Delta State, has joined the APC.

This was subsequently followed by the defection of all Delta State National Assembly members from the PDP to the APC.

Additionally, several other lawmakers have also left the PDP and LP to join the APC.

Nevertheless, Ologunagba stated: “When you observe the president of a nation in a multi-ethnic and multi-cultural context like Nigeria expressing a preference for a one-party system, it indicates a continued aggressive assault on the processes of other political parties.

“Some of those defections are not passed on conviction; it’s based on coercion because of the stated policy and the intention of the president to say he wants a one-party state. That’s an illusion that is not going to happen.

“It’s curious and strange that this government celebrated defections as if it were the success of policies, someone is defecting, then you find the whole statecraft brought forward.

“You are not doing a scorecard about your policies, but how many people have defected.

“APC should be warned, 2027 is not going to be about defections – it’s going to be about your policies, your scorecards against the Nigerian people.”