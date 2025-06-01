Why Tinubu Deserves To Be Re-elected In 2027 — Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has publicly declared support for President Bola Tinubu’s re-election bid ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Naija News reports that the endorsement comes as President Tinubu visits Lagos for a series of engagements and to mark the midpoint of his administration on May 29.

Sanwo-Olu, speaking during the 2025 Workers’ Day celebration at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena in Onikan, Lagos, joined thousands of workers under the banners of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC). The event, themed ‘Reclaiming the Civic Space in the Midst of Economic Hardship’, drew a massive crowd, filling the 10,000-capacity venue.

In his address, Sanwo-Olu reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to workers’ welfare, emphasizing that Lagos continues to offer one of the best remuneration packages for public servants in the country.

“We have remained faithful in ensuring regular and timely payment of salaries and pensions despite global economic challenges,” the governor said.

He also appealed for patience as the Federal Government’s reforms unfold, assuring workers that President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda is already producing tangible benefits.

“The President’s reforms are beginning to bear fruits, given the growth we have witnessed in the agricultural sector which has led to a reduction in food prices,” Sanwo-Olu noted.

Governor Sanwo-Olu described Tinubu as a “compassionate leader” with a clear vision and genuine concern for the welfare of Nigerian workers.

“Today, let us celebrate not only with songs and salutes, but with a renewed spirit of solidarity. Let us recommit to building a country where every hand finds purpose and every labour finds reward,” he urged.

Formal Endorsement for 2027

In a series of posts on his official X (formerly Twitter) handle, Sanwo-Olu marked the President’s two years in office with a strong show of support and optimism for the years ahead.

“Two years ago, Nigerians entrusted you with a mandate rooted in hope, vision, and the promise of renewal. Since then, you have embraced the demands of office with courage and determination, making difficult but necessary decisions in the interest of long-term national development,” the governor stated.

He praised the implementation of bold economic and institutional reforms, noting that the Renewed Hope Agenda has matured into a framework guiding policy and governance across multiple sectors.

“Leadership is never without challenges, but meaningful progress is being made. As governor of Lagos State, I stand in full support of your vision and remain committed to working together for the good of all Nigerians,” he concluded.