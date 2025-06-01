Why There Is Water Shortage In Abuja – Wike

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has explained that the current water shortage in Abuja is due to the ongoing rehabilitation work on two of the water treatment plants serving the area.

The Minister, in a statement issued on Sunday by his Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and Social Media, Lere Olayinka, explained that only two plants are serving the people while rehabilitation works are in progress.

While appealing for understanding from residents, Wike said water supply will be rationed over the next two weeks while the rehabilitation continues.

He added that the repair is to ensure improved service delivery to residents of Abuja and its environs.

However, to cushion the impact during the upcoming Salah celebration, the Minister added that the two plants under rehabilitation will be temporarily activated to boost water supply during the festive period.

He explained, “The FCT Water Board operates four water treatment plants of 30,000m3/hour, which are divided into Phases 1, 2, 3 and 4.

“As a result of the inefficiency of the plants, which are currently producing below their installed capacity, a contract was awarded for their rehabilitation to Messrs SCC Nigeria Limited.

“The rehabilitation works have reached an advanced stage on Phases 1 and 2, where the Electro-mechanical equipment, which is the prime mover of the treatment plants, is to be replaced and reinstalled.

“This warranted a total shutdown of the two plants, which are interconnected.

“However, Phases 3 and 4 water treatment plants are operational but won’t sustain, meet or cater for the demand of the populace.

“Therefore, what is being experienced is a partial shutdown, not a total shutdown of the entire potable water supply to the residents of FCT, as two of the water treatment plants are still in operation. But there is a partial disruption in water production and supply to the residents.

“SCC is, however, working 24/7 to ensure that the works are concluded before the scheduled time.

“Consequently, to minimise the adverse effects on the FCT residents, the Water Board has made a timetable on rationing by alternating between Lines 1 and 2 of the Distribution networks.

“Residents are therefore urged to store enough water to cater for their needs during this period, as supply will be rationed.”