Why I Deleted My Husband’s Pictures On Instagram – BBNaija’s Queen Atang

Former Big Brother Naija Housemate, Queen Mercy Atang, has clarified why she unfollowed her husband, David Oyekanmi, on Instagram and deleted their wedding photos.

Naija News reports that the couple tied the knot in March 2024, and the reality TV star deleted their photos in October 2024, fueling rumours of a marital rift.

In a video shared online, the Queen stated that the move was made to keep her marriage private and off social media, citing the numerous messages her husband receives from other women on his Instagram direct messages.

She said, “I was just trying to take my relationship off social media. Because my husband’s account is out there, a lot of girls feel the need to slide in his DM to say positive and negative things.”

In other news, former Big Brother Naija housemate, Chukwuemeka Okoye, better known as Frood, has revealed that he was sexually molested between the ages of five and nine.

Naija News reports that the reality TV star recalled his ordeal via the comment section of a blog post, while reacting to the issue of pedophilia in Nigeria following the confession of controversial singer, Speed Darlington.

Frodd said he was sexually abused by multiple househelps and a neighbour between the ages of five and nine.

Frodd also cautioned parents to be more attentive to their children’s behaviour around adults.

According to the BBNaija star, he was unable to speak about the issue because his parents did not give him the opportunity to open up about it