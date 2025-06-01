‘Oppositions Are Doing Everything Possible To Unseat Tinubu’ – APC Chieftain

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun, retired Brig.- Gen. Bashir Adewinbi, has accused the opposition parties of ganging up against President Bola Tinubu.

Naija News reports that Adewinbi, a security expert and immediate past Osun Amotekun Corps State Commandant, stated this on Saturday, while hosting the National Women Leader of the APC, Mary Allele, at his residence in Ede, Osun.

Adewinbi said the opposition parties are responsible for the escalating security challenges in the country and are doing everything possible to unseat President Tinubu.

He assured that Tinubu’s government is deploying technology to fight terrorism, insecurity and banditry.

He said, “The escalating security challenges is unconnected with the political situation in the country.

“The oppositions are ganging up against President Bola Tinubu and they are trying to do everything they can do to unseat him.

“They are doing everything possible to make governance impossible, to make it look as if the President is not doing well.

“The President is, however, on top of the situation as he is having meeting with his service and security chiefs to stem the tide of the challenges.

“The government is going to deploy technology to fight terrorism, insecurity and banditry.

“I know the government is working on getting equipment like drones and machines that will give credible intelligence on locations of bandits and terrorists.”