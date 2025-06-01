‘One-party State Is Huge Joke, It Can Never Happen’ – Bode George

Chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and member of the Board of Trustees, Bode George, has described the one-party state rearing its head in the country as a huge joke.

Naija News reports that the former military governor of Ondo State made this known while reacting to the recent wave of defection to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

In an interview with the Sun Newspaper, Bode George questioned the achievement of the current government, which is causing the opposition party to defect.

The PDP chieftain noted that the electoral power rests with the masses and warned the defectors, adding they should not allow themselves to be consumed by the anger of the people.

He said, “One-party state is a huge joke. It can never happen. Talking from experience, I ask what is democracy? It is the management of the resources of the land on the benefit of the people. What is happening in one-party state that is attracting people to join? Have they brought succour for the people? The power to elect rests with the people. Do not forget that electoral process in Nigeria is a huge joke, very ugly in every aspect where the will of the people cannot be respected because manipulators are everywhere.

“And I ask, for how long have they been into active politics? Most of them are all new in politics, but let us give them the chance. Proverbially, there is no way a child is given pap as food that he would not rub it all over his mouth. So, if they want to learn, fine, but if they do not want to learn it will be a quagmire. I was a military governor of Ondo State at 42 years. General Gowon became the head of state at 32. Obasanjo at 39, Muritala Mohammed at 36, Awolowo was 32 years when he became the premier of the Western region. To all those who are decamping, I say to them be ‘calming down because when the people decide to revolt, they should not allow themselves to be consumed by the anger of the people. One is there today because the system allows you. If you continuously cheat and make life impossible for the common people, who are the base of the will power, they might react. Therefore, one should be careful. I have seen it more than most of them. I have seen governance between the military and civilian. Where are the men of yesteryears?”