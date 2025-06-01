NIS Hands Over Suspected Enugu Ritualist, Obieze To Police

Suspected ritual killer and kidnapper, Obi Levi Obieze, who was apprehended by operatives of the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) on Thursday at Gbagi, located between Badagry and Seme, has been handed over to the Nigeria Police Force.

Naija News learnt that the suspect, who is also known as Levi Obu Onyeka, allegedly attempted to escape the country on a motorcycle at the time of his arrest by immigration officers.

Obieze has been associated with numerous incidents of kidnapping and ritual killings, including the abduction of a 13-year-old girl from the Isiagu community in Enugu State.

The suspect, a native doctor hailing from Umuajor village, reportedly conspired with two accomplices to kidnap the victim on Tuesday while she was en route to the farm with her father.

The apprehended suspect had previously been declared wanted by the Enugu State Police Command.

The victim was eventually rescued from the suspect’s shrine; however, the perpetrator and his two accomplices managed to flee.

As per the Nigeria Immigration Service, the suspect’s arrest was facilitated by credible security intelligence.

The Comptroller overseeing ACI, Zone A of the NIS, David Adebambo, stated that the suspect’s arrest was made possible due to the National Identity Management Commission slip found on him while he attempted to escape on a motorcycle.

According to the immigration chief, the suspect was apprehended by personnel from the Lagos State Border Patrol Command.

Adebambo said, “He has made a self-incriminating statement while undergoing profiling.”