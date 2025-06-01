Nine Killed As Explosion Rocks Borno

Nine passengers have been confirmed dead following an explosion at a local bus stop in Mairari village, Guzamala Local Government Area of Borno State.

Naija News reports that the blast, caused by an improvised explosive device (IED), took place at around 11 am on Saturday, leaving several others injured.

According to Punch, the explosion targeted passengers waiting to board vehicles at the bus stop. The incident has shocked the local community, with many still recovering from the traumatic event.

The Speaker of the Borno State House of Assembly, Hon. Abdulkarim Lawan, confirmed the tragic incident to Punch on Sunday. He expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives, describing the victims as “resilient constituents.”

Lawan said, “It is unfortunate that nine of my resilient constituents were killed by planted IEDs while waiting to board vehicles at a local bus stop in Mairari village.”

In his statement, he prayed for the souls of the deceased, saying, “May Allah grant their souls Aljanatul Firdaus. I also pray for the swift recovery of those evacuated to hospitals in Monguno and Maiduguri for treatment following the incident.”

Lawan further explained that Mairari village had been previously resettled twice with civil authority but had been deserted once again due to continued Boko Haram and ISWAP attacks.

He said, “You are aware that Mairari village, which was previously the only village resettled twice with civil authority in the entire Guzamala Local Government Area, has once again been deserted due to Boko Haram/ISWAP attacks.”

The lawmaker noted that many displaced residents who had sought refuge in Monguno, Guzamala, and Maiduguri would visit Mairari to engage in farming activities. Unfortunately, terrorists, who had been monitoring their movements, planted the IEDs at the bus stop, which exploded as they waited to return to their destinations.

Lawan extended his condolences to the families of the victims and those who were injured in the attack. He also appealed to the military and other security agencies to take urgent action to restore safety in the Guzamala area, particularly in Gudumbali, the council’s headquarters, and surrounding regions that have long been under Boko Haram control.

He urged a renewed focus on securing areas like Mairari village, which has been deprived of civil authority for years due to the persistent insurgency.