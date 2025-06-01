JUSUN Insists On Indefinite Strike Despite Meeting DSS, Supreme Court Withdrawal

The Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN), Federal High Court Chapter, has confirmed it will go ahead with its planned indefinite nationwide strike starting Monday, June 2, 2025, despite the decision of the Supreme Court chapter to opt out.

A senior JUSUN official told SaharaReporters on Sunday evening that a crucial four-hour meeting held earlier in the day with officials from the Department of State Services (DSS) ended without a resolution.

“Strike continues even as Supreme Court and National Judicial Council pulled out of the strike. We had a meeting with Director General of the DSS and Director of Operations at their headquarters which lasted for 4 hours,” the source disclosed.

The official added that another meeting, convened at the instance of the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), is expected to hold soon with all relevant stakeholders. Until then, the directive for strike action stands.

JUSUN Urges Members to Stay Home

Confirming the union’s position, Comrade Mohammed Isah, Secretary of JUSUN Supreme Court Chapter (SCA), noted in a brief message on Sunday: “We are just out of the meeting with the necessary stakeholders but JUSUN insisted that strike should continue. All staff should remain at home till further notice as another meeting will take place tomorrow as the strike is ongoing.”

Earlier on Sunday, it was reported that the Supreme Court chapter of JUSUN had resolved not to join the industrial action.

This decision followed an emergency meeting of its executive members held at the Supreme Court complex on May 31.

According to the communique, the chapter cited ongoing engagements and its unique institutional circumstances as reasons for distancing itself from the strike.

“Supreme Court Chapter of JUSUN hereby resolves not to join in the proposed strike action by the Federal Courts slated to commence 1st June, 2025,” the communique stated.

The chapter acknowledged the general concerns of judiciary workers nationwide but noted that the situation at the Supreme Court required a different approach.

It also highlighted the efforts of the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Hon. Justice Kudirat Motonmori Olatukunbo Kekere-Ekun, in addressing outstanding financial issues affecting judiciary workers.

The communique was signed by twelve members of the chapter’s executive, including Comrade Danladi Nda Y., Comrade Bala Sambo, Comrade Bala Nuhu Aseku, and others.

The Federal High Court Chapter of JUSUN had on Saturday issued a circular declaring the commencement of an indefinite strike. The union accused the government of reneging on agreements regarding wage increases.

In a circular dated May 30, the union directed all Federal High Court workers across the country to stay away from work starting Monday.

JUSUN’s Public Relations Officer, Mr. Gideon A. Maku, explained that the decision was due to a breakdown in negotiations with the Minister of Labour and Employment on Friday, May 30, 2025.

“As a result of the failed negotiations and lack of government commitment, the Union has resolved to proceed on an indefinite strike effective from Monday, June 2,” the circular stated.

“All members of staff are hereby directed to remain at home until further notice.”

The union is demanding the payment of five months’ wage arrears, implementation of the N70,000 national minimum wage, and enforcement of a 25%/35% salary increase for judiciary staff.