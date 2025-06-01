‘I’m Not Afraid To Say There Is No Govt’ – Bode George

Chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bode George, has rubbished the administration of President Bola Tinubu, stating that there is no government.

Naija News reports that the PDP Board of Trustees member made this known in an interview with the Sun Newspaper.

The former military governor of Ondo State cited the current economic indices, stating that there is pain and anger in the country.

He said, “There is no government. I am not afraid to say there is no government. Look at the economic indices, the pain and anger. Now note that before, the southerners headed into western education while the northerners delayed. Now, the northern young men are university graduates. They are in every profession now. Education makes people easy to govern, but impossible to be deceived. All the internal insecurity in the North are the young minds reacting because they are asking, where is future.

“You asked them to go to school, they have gone to school, yet return to huts where they left for school. There is no hope, no job and money. They see a few very wealthy ones among them. They are asking where is the largesse of the money? That is why they are reacting and fighting. People say Fulani from outside are responsible. The northern GenZs are the ones fighting their leaders. I have listened to three intelligent governors from the North who came with the analysis instead of deceiving ourselves, let us look inwards and tell the honest truth, there is no Almajiris again because most of them are now educated.”