‘I Will Consult With God Whether To Contest In 2027’ – Alex Otti

Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, has proclaimed that the fate of his second term in office lies with God.

Naija News reports that Otti made this statement on Saturday at a significant civic reception and appreciation event hosted by the ‘Oha Isiala Ngwa People’ from Isiala Ngwa North and South Local Government Areas, acknowledging his achievements throughout the state, particularly in those localities.

Amid endorsements and appeals for his re-election in 2027, Otti remarked that his choice concerning a second term would be influenced by divine guidance.

While thanking the people for their support, Otti said, “Regarding the call to run in 2027, people will know my stance then. We still have a long way to go. Just as 2023 was in the hands of God, so too will 2027 be.

“So, while I appreciate this endorsement, which I see as recognition of what has been achieved so far, I also thank you for your predictions.

“I can only say that I will consult with God. As time goes on, my response will be made public. Because, as I said the other day, I know my people are waiting.”

Otti took the opportunity to articulate that his administration’s strategic investment in Aba is rooted in the town’s capacity to stimulate the state’s economic development.

He reiterated his dedication to inclusive governance, noting that his administration is actively engaged across all regions of the state.

The governor further explained that the decision to locate Abia Airport in Nsulu was based solely on technical criteria, devoid of any political influences, and revealed that all landowners impacted by this decision have received full compensation.

He characterised the Abia Airport initiative as a bold endeavour transcending a mere aviation facility; it is envisioned as a comprehensive development hub designed to deliver enduring economic advantages to the community.

“We have paid 100% compensation to everyone whose land was affected. If anyone has not been paid, it is not our fault.

“Perhaps they provided incorrect account details, or there are multiple claimants for the same land,” Otti explained.

In their statements, the legislator for Isiala Ngwa North and South Federal Constituency, Okenze Chief Ginger Onwusibe; Senator Darlington Nwokocha; the representative for Isiala Ngwa North State Constituency, Hon. Collins Iheonunekwu; and the event’s chairman, Mr. Obinna Anaba;

Another local figure, Cyril Ishmael, along with the President of the Ngwa National Association in the USA and Canada, Dr. Ugochukwu Agu, commended Otti’s achievements and encouraged him to pursue re-election in 2027.

Otti, who leads the Labour Party in the state, also extended a warm welcome to Collins Iheonunekwu and his team, who have recently transitioned from the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) to the Labour Party (LP), as well as the leadership of the National Union of Road Transport Workers in the state, headed by their chairman, Eze Job.