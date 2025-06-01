Gov Yusuf Declares Monday Public Holiday To Mourn Kano Athletes Killed In Auto Crash

The Kano State Government has announced that Monday, June 2, 2025, will be observed as a public holiday to mourn and express sympathy for the families of 22 young athletes, coaches, and officials who tragically lost their lives in a horrific auto accident while returning from the recently concluded National Sports Festival in Ogun State.

Naija News recalls that the incident took place on the Kano–Zaria expressway.

In a statement released on Saturday and signed by his spokesperson, Sanusi Tofa, Governor Abba Yusuf, who is presently in Saudi Arabia for the 2025 Hajj, referred to the incident as a “dark moment” for the state, noting that it took the lives of some of Kano’s most promising young individuals.

The governor conveyed his profound sorrow and offered his condolences to the grieving families and the entire sports community.

“It is with a deeply saddened heart that I received the tragic news of the unfortunate incident which claimed the lives of 22 innocent citizens and left several others injured.

“On behalf of the government and the good people of Kano State, I extend our heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased. We mourn with you and share in your grief,” the governor was quoted as saying.

The statement further indicated that the victims were members of Kano’s official delegation to the National Sports Festival, comprising athletes, coaches, and various state officials.

“This tragedy is a collective loss that has thrown the entire state into mourning.

“Most of the victims were young, vibrant talents who went out to make Kano proud at a national stage,” the statement read.

Yusuf urged the public to remain calm and united during this challenging period, assuring them that the government would extend all necessary assistance to the families of the deceased and the injured survivors.

To pay tribute to their memories, the governor has mandated that Monday be recognised as a public holiday, encouraging residents throughout the state to use the day for reflection, prayer, and support for the bereaved families.

“As a mark of honour and respect, His Excellency has directed that Monday, June 2, 2025, be declared a public holiday for the people of Kano to mourn and pray for the departed souls,” the statement added.

The state government also appealed to Islamic clerics and the wider Muslim community within and outside Kano to offer special prayers for the victims and ask for strength and patience for the bereaved families.