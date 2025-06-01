Ganduje, Deputy Speaker, Kalu Give South East Condition To Get More Federal Projects

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje, has urged the people of the South East to partner with President Bola Tinubu in the country’s development and to vote en bloc for him in the 2027 election.

Naija News reports that Ganduje made the call in Bende, Abia State, on Sunday during the inauguration of Renewed Hope Partners by Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu.

Ganduje, who was represented by the South East zonal chairman of APC, Emma Enukwu, appealed to the people of South East to give 99 per cent of their votes to Tinubu.

According to him, the zone stands to gain more projects and experience more economic advancement if President Tinubu is re-elected.

He said, “You can see that all the governors of South South are collapsing into APC. Come let us join hands to make sure that 99 per cent of the votes cast in the South East are for Senator Ahmed Bola Tinubu.”

Also speaking at the inauguration, Kalu said Tinubu deserves the votes of the South East because of the projects he has given and the more he will do.

According to Kalu, the President has reintegrated the Igbos into the schemes of things in Nigeria by giving them control of waterways and the oil and gas sector through the appointment of an Igbo man as Chief of Naval Staff, among other measures, despite the poor votes he received in the zone in 2023.

Kalu promised that more projects would be executed in the South East if the zone gives its votes to President Tinubu in 2027.