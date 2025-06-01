Eberechi Eze Celebrates Traditional Wedding After Historic Season With Crystal Palace [Photos]

Crystal Palace star, Eberechi Eze, was the centre of attention as he tied the knot with his longtime partner, Izuthe Mulatto, in a colourful traditional wedding ceremony held in London.

Eberechi Eze, 26, was adorned in the regal Isiagu attire, a signature outfit of South Eastern Nigeria’s Igbo culture, symbolizing the deep cultural essence of the occasion.

The wedding, which paid homage to Eze’s Igbo heritage, featured customary rites performed by the couple.

Though legally married since May 27, 2022, the traditional celebration marked a public cultural affirmation of their union. Eze and Izuthe, who have been together since their school days, made their relationship public in 2019.

The ceremony comes on the heels of a stellar 2024/2025 season for Eze. The attacking midfielder was instrumental in Crystal Palace’s historic FA Cup triumph, scoring the winning goal in the 1-0 final victory over Manchester City at Wembley, delivering the club’s first major trophy.

Eze ended the season with 14 goals and 11 assists across 43 matches in all competitions, including standout performances in the Premier League, FA Cup, and Carabao Cup.

With such a landmark season under his belt, Eze has caught the attention of Europe’s elite. Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich and Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly keen to lure the talented forward away from Selhurst Park.