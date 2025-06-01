Davido, Sophia Momodu ‘Reunite’ For Imade’s 10th Birthday Party

Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, better known as Davido, and his first babymama, Sophia Momodu, organised a beautiful themed birthday party for their daughter, Imade Adeleke.

Naija News reports that this comes barely a week after the ‘Unavailable’ crooner reunited with his daughter after two years of custody battle with Sophia.

The birthday celebration tagged Imade’s Enchanted Forest, featured floral setups, nature-inspired decoration, and moments filled with fun and laughter.

In the photos and video making the rounds online, Imade was all smiles and glee as she arrived at the party surrounded by loved ones.

Davido was also seen cutting the birthday cake alongside Imade, her mother Sophia Momodu, and other family members including veteran journalist, Dele Momodu and Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke.

In related news, Davido has responded to a social media post condemning his association with the Igbos.

Naija News reports that a netizen on 𝕏 had criticised his association with the Igbo community.

However, Davido clarified that he is Igbo by blood.

The post by user @Yakbel on Tuesday cautioned the singer against maintaining close ties with Igbos, suggesting that they would eventually betray him.

The user wrote, “Davido just dey carry Ibo full body, until when dem betray am before e rest. Yoruba boy dey frolick with Ibos in 2025, they want your head and everything you have to belong to them. You can never satisfy Ibos ooo. IBOs are not people you surround yourself with as a Yoruba man.”