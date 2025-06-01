Coalition: ‘You May Call Amaechi And I Conspirators’ – Atiku

Former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has referred to himself and former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, as conspirators.

Atiku stated that he, Amaechi, and the opposition coalition are united in their resistance against the incumbent government led by President Bola Tinubu.

The former Vice President expressed this sentiment during an event held to celebrate Amaechi’s 60th birthday in Abuja on Saturday.

Atiku accused Tinubu’s administration of utilising poverty as a weapon in Nigeria.

Nevertheless, he cautioned that their coalition is resolute in its commitment to ending the weaponisation of poverty by the current government.

According to Atiku: “You may call me a conspirator or anything, but that is why we are in this alliance, to make sure we don’t allow them to continue their weaponising policies.

“One of our star conspirators is Rotimi Amaechi. Therefore, we are here to wish you many happy returns, and we will continue to conspire with you to minimise poverty and ensure that state machinery is not used to weaponise it.”

Naija News reports that Atiku, Amaechi, former Kaduna State governor Nasir El-Rufai, along with other stakeholders, are presently leading an opposition coalition intending to oust Tinubu from power in 2027.

Several weeks prior, the coalition’s leaders convened to finalise the arrangements and initiate the movement.