Buhari Responsible For Division Amongst Nigerians – Lamido

Former Governor of Jigawa State, Alhaji Sule Lamido, has sharply criticized ex-President Muhammadu Buhari, accusing him of undermining Nigeria’s democracy with a polarizing brand of politics that fueled division, fear, and intolerance.

In his autobiography, Being True to Myself, launched on May 13, Lamido reflected on the former military ruler’s return to politics ahead of the 2011 general elections.

He argued that Buhari’s re-entry into the political scene marked a dangerous shift in the nation’s political culture.

In Chapter 15 (pages 380–381), Lamido recounts the mood during his 2011 re-election campaign, describing it as a confident period grounded in public support and achievement.

“My team and I considered the campaigning in 2011 for a second term as no more than a formality; we knew what was there before us and what we had done in the past four years. We were also aware that the people of Jigawa appreciated what we had done for them and that they would hardly abandon us in favor of an unknown contender,” he wrote.

According to Lamido, the political landscape changed dramatically when Buhari re-emerged, bringing what he described as a confrontational and divisive approach.

“His decision to engage in politics had brought a very dangerous setback to the practice of politics in Nigeria by introducing the culture of hatred and intolerance into the scene, where there was mutual respect and love before,” Lamido wrote.

He accused Buhari of stoking ethnic, religious, and regional divisions, asserting that the former president neglected the dignified conduct expected of someone who once led the country.

“Buhari’s coming had created divisions… perhaps due to his character and military background, he had failed to appreciate that he was a former Head of State and… a national symbol,” he wrote.

“There were certain actions or public discussions that he must never involve himself in… Unfortunately, in his pursuit of wild politics, he seemed to have missed that.”

Lamido also alleged that Buhari used fear and intimidation as tools to consolidate political influence.

He said: “Buhari seemed to have relied on sheer force of fear and intimidation to make everyone submit to him… for fear of one’s personal standing in society, political interests, political future, or even the interests of one’s family.”

He further claimed that Buhari’s influence fractured familial and community bonds.

The former governor said: “His political influence was able to alter the relationship in a family and cause divisions between a father and his son, cause hatred between two brothers within the same family. Outside family relations, Buhari’s influence was able to divide people living within the same community.”

Concluding his criticism, Lamido argued that Buhari’s political ideology fostered an environment where support for him was equated with patriotism, while dissent was branded as betrayal.

“One was either in support of him or one did not love Nigeria. That was the new phenomenon in Nigerian politics,” he stated.