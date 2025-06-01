Atiku, El-Rufai, Amaechi Taps ADC For 2027 Presidential Election

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) is fast becoming the centre of attention for opposition figures seeking a united front against President Bola Tinubu and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the lead-up to the 2027 general elections.

Amid growing discontent with the APC’s leadership, the ADC is being widely considered by members of the opposition coalition as a credible and strategic platform to challenge the status quo.

The party, which began as the Alliance for Democratic Change in 2005 under the leadership of Chief Ralphs Okey Nwosu, evolved into the African Democratic Congress after its formal registration by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in 2006.

Its profile was significantly boosted in 2018 when the Coalition for Nigeria Movement (CNM), linked to former President Olusegun Obasanjo, merged into it. At the time, the CNM said its goal was “to work with others for bringing about desirable change in Nigeria’s polity and governance.”

Political analysts suggest that the ADC stands out among opposition platforms due to its robust structure, well-established grassroots network, and lack of internal legal crises. These attributes have reportedly made the party a “natural choice” for coalition partners, who include prominent figures like former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, former Governors Nasir El-Rufai, Rotimi Amaechi, and Liyel Imoke.

Speaking to Vanguard, one analyst noted, “It has a well-organized grassroots framework and leadership structure down to the polling unit level. This robust structure is expected to provide a solid foundation for the coalition’s electoral success if adopted.”

The party’s core values, which are centered around transformation, African-centred governance, and unity, also appear to align with the vision of the opposition coalition.

Leadership Open to Collaboration

The ADC’s leadership has shown signs of readiness to accommodate new entrants. National Chairman Ralphs Nwosu, who has led the party since its inception, has expressed willingness to step aside to allow for broader coalition participation.

Nkem Ukandu, the Deputy National Secretary of the party, stated: “We are open to collaboration with all progressive minded Nigerians, and we have demonstrated this by amending our Constitution to accommodate partners who are equally passionate about national development.”

Confirming these developments, a key player in the coalition told Sunday Vanguard: “The ADC is a party that is yet to be infiltrated by the ruling APC. The National Chairman is willingly stepping down and preparing to open up the leadership structure to accommodate other partners.”

The insider added that with the political terrain unlikely to allow the smooth registration of a new party before 2027, the ADC represents a viable, time-saving alternative.

Despite the momentum, the party faces some internal tensions. Several state chapter chairmen have reportedly expressed concerns about losing relevance or being sidelined by financially stronger newcomers.

While these concerns have not derailed the coalition’s plans, observers note that addressing internal anxieties will be essential for maintaining party unity as more political players come onboard.

Still, Nwosu remains optimistic about the party’s future role. He emphasized that while the ADC may not have all the answers, it is well-positioned to ask the right questions and offer a roadmap toward a better Nigeria.

“The ADC may not have all the answers right now but it sure knows how to ask the right questions and show the direction towards a prosperous future for Nigeria,” he said.