APC Will Bury Opposition Parties For Good In 2027 – Fani-Kayode

Former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, has predicted a landslide victory for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 elections.

According to him, the APC remains the most united and focused party in Nigeria, while the opposition parties have remained weak, fragmented and indisciplined.

Speaking in a statement via his X account on Saturday, the former Minister submitted that the confused state of the opposition parties in the country is responsible for the tilt towards a one-party state, adding that President Bola Tinubu can’t be blamed for the development.

Taking a swipe at the opposition coalition movement for 2027, Fani-Kayode said those spearheading the movement are only in it for their personal ambitions, and in 2027, the APC would record massive victories, which will leave the opposition parties buried for good.

He said: “The APC is the most united and focused party in the history of our country. The opposition forces are the weakest, most fragmented, most indisciplined, most cowardly, most incompetent, most confused, most divided and most badly led in our entire history. They are truly pitiful and pathetic and they are getting more demystified and diminished at both the Federal and state level by the day. Is it any wonder that we are heading towards a one party state? Don’t blame President Bola Tinubu for that but rather blame the opposition who who cannot even hold a NEC or National caucus meeting without insults, rancour and exchanging blows. Are these the clowns that want to take over power at the centre in 2027? You can’t even hold your respective parties together and instead of attempting to do so you are busy running up and down shamelessly to find a platform in the name of some far-fetched and illusionary alliance. You have put your personal ambitions before the collective interest of our nation and your respective parties and that, coupled with your crass arrogance, vaulting ambition and insufferable pride, is what has led to your downfall. Hubris ALWAYS leads to nemesis! I can’t wait till 2027 so that we can bury you all over again only this time it will be for good.”