Anthony Joshua Eyes Saudi Comeback Despite Daniel Dubois’ Advice To Retire After Knockout Defeat

IBF heavyweight champion, Daniel Dubois, has urged former rival, Anthony Joshua, to hang up his gloves following their explosive encounter at Wembley Stadium in 2024.

Recall that Daniel Dubois handed the former two-time unified champion a brutal fifth-round knockout defeat in the said year.

Speaking to Seconds Out, Dubois did not mince words about Joshua’s future in the sport: “Does he want some more? He should retire in my opinion.”

The blunt remark from the 26-year-old champion has reignited a growing debate around the career of Joshua, 35, whose latest defeat marked the fourth loss of his professional journey.

Joshua, who turned pro in 2013 after clinching Olympic gold at the London 2012 Games, has been sidelined for most of 2024 following successful elbow surgery in May.

Despite the chorus of voices—including fans, pundits, and now his conqueror—urging retirement, Joshua appears resolute in continuing his career.

Plans are reportedly underway for a major return to the ring, with talks of a two-fight deal potentially set for Saudi Arabia’s lucrative Riyadh Season later this year.

“We are actually discussing a two-fight deal with Riyadh Season,” confirmed Joshua’s promoter, Eddie Hearn, in an interview with Boxing Scene. “Turki Alalshikh said that on the night of Canelo’s fight on May 3, when we had our meeting. We want to box sometime this year—October, November, December.”

Joshua himself hinted at a December comeback during a recent chat with ESPN Mexico, indicating that his return depends on the pace of his recovery.

Among the potential opponents being considered for Joshua’s comeback is none other than Dubois. However, the reigning IBF champ is currently focused on an even bigger challenge—his July 19 rematch with former undisputed champion Oleksandr Usyk, also set for Wembley Stadium.

If Dubois triumphs, he may be obligated to defend his title against mandatory challenger Joseph Parker, raising questions about the feasibility of a high-profile rematch with Joshua.

Meanwhile, Joshua’s dream opponent, Tyson Fury, remains out of the picture. The self-proclaimed “Gypsy King” has maintained his retirement since January, quashing speculation of a return in a recent video.

“I hear a lot of talk about the Gypsy King returning to boxing and I ask this question: for what?” Fury stated. “I’m in no rush at all to come back to boxing and get my face punched in. I am retired and I am staying retired.”

Hearn acknowledged the fluid nature of the heavyweight division and the importance of monitoring both Dubois-Usyk and Fury’s status.

“We’ll see what happens with Dubois-Usyk, we’ll see what happens with Fury,” Hearn said. “And if we don’t fight those guys, we’ll fight someone else, and then maybe follow one of those guys next year.”

Regardless of his in-ring future, Joshua’s financial empire remains firmly intact. The British-Nigerian star has topped fellow athletes in the UK, including England football captain Harry Kane and even Tyson Fury, with the Sunday Times Rich List recently valuing his net worth at €232 million.