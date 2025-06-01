2027 Presidency: Coalition Against Tinubu Will Fail – APC Chieftain

A prominent member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State, Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, has asserted that attempts by opposition leaders to establish a coalition against President Bola Tinubu, in anticipation of the 2027 general elections, will ultimately be unsuccessful.

Oyintiloye, who previously served as a lawmaker and was part of the now-defunct APC Presidential Campaign Council, made this statement in a release to journalists on Sunday in Osogbo.

He advised political figures, including former Vice Presidents Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi, along with former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai, to refrain from squandering their time and resources on what he termed an already doomed initiative.

Naija News reports that the chieftain encouraged them to lend their support to President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda as the 2027 elections approach.

Oyintiloye said, ”Over the last seventy years, the Nigerian political landscape has witnessed numerous attempts at coalition-building, often driven by a desire to consolidate power and challenge dominant parties.

“However, history has consistently shown that these coalitions rarely succeed.

“So, forming a successful alliance in Nigeria requires more than just shared opposition.

“It demands unity, strategic compromise, and long-term cohesion.

“The motives must be altruistic, not parochial, not selfish, and it must embrace the management of peace and conflict, which are very paramount and essential.

“But critically looking at the ongoing coalition against the president, those involved are only interested in using the platform to revive their failing political careers.”

The former lawmaker dismissed the coalition as a gathering of aggrieved politicians seeking personal advantage rather than the interest of Nigerians.

He said their intent was driven by greed, hatred for the President, the desperation to clinch power by all means, and they are now running from pillar to post.

“If the present administration has engaged and patronised some of these personalities with juicy appointments, they would be on the front line singing and praising the same government they are castigating now.

“But the truth is that Tinubu is the master of the game, so they will fail as usual,” the APC chieftain said.

Recalling the 2023 general elections, Oyintiloye noted that Tinubu triumphed despite not holding any public office at the time.

“Prelude to 2023 general elections, forces within and outside were against the Tinubu election.

“Despite the fact he was not in power, he still won.

“Now that the same Tinubu is in power, reviving the economy, how do opposition leaders think their coalition can unseat him?” The chieftain queried.

He urged opposition leaders, especially those from the PDP, to direct their efforts towards endorsing the Renewed Hope Agenda instead of working against it.

He stated that the accomplishments achieved under Tinubu over the last two years in multiple sectors should persuade the opposition that their strategies are ineffective.

Oyintiloye finished by encouraging the president to remain dedicated and persist in advancing economic and infrastructure reforms, which, according to him, are enhancing public trust in the administration.