Former Governor of Bayelsa State, Seriake Dickson, has warned the 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, ex-Governor of Rivers State, Rotimi Amaechi and former Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, over the planned coalition to unseat President Bola Tinubu in 2027.

Naija News reports that Dickson handed a subtle warning to leaders of the new political coalition during the 60th birthday celebration of Amaechi in Abuja on Saturday.

Speaking earlier, Atiku declared himself, Amaechi, and El-Rufai as conspirators, stressing that the opposition coalition is united in their opposition to Tinubu’s administration.

In response, Dickson warned his political colleagues to be mindful of their decision, stressing that their past conspiracy and coalition, which removed former President, Goodluck Jonathan, from office in 2015, had not favoured Nigerians.

He said, “When I came in here and climbing up here, I’ve seen a lot of you. And as my brother said, there are a number of you who are expert conspirators, who know how to assemble coalitions and then take out governments, as you did to my party in 2015.

“And when you did so, particularly to a clueless government, so-called, now 11 years down the line, we thought that there would have been no weaponization of poverty and that all the challenges of Nigeria would have been gone.

“And the only advice I can give, not being a professional coalition builder and conspirator as some of you are, is at this time, shine your eyes.”