2027: Buhari’s Minister, Abdullahi Dumps APC

The former Minister of Environment under the Buhari administration, Mohammed H. Abdullahi, has officially resigned his membership from the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Nasarawa State.

Naija News reports that Abdullahi, a prominent chieftain of the ruling party and holder of the traditional title of Magajin Garin Uke, made his resignation public in a letter addressed to the chairman of the APC in Uke Ward, Karu Local Government Area.

In his resignation letter, dated June 1, 2025, Abdullahi cited personal reasons for his decision to leave the party, though he refrained from providing further details.

Expressing gratitude for the support and cooperation he received throughout his tenure in the party, he acknowledged the contributions made towards the growth and development of APC in the state.

“I thank you for the cooperation while I was in the APC, where we made modest contributions in building the party in the state,” Abdullahi wrote in part of the letter.

The resignation letter was also addressed to the state chairman of the APC and the chairman of the party in Karu Local Government Area, formalising his exit from all party activities.

Abdullahi, who has recently been holding consultations with key political stakeholders across Nasarawa State, is expected to formally declare his intention to contest for the governorship position in the 2027 general elections.

There are growing speculations that Abdullahi may be defecting to an opposition party as he prepares for his gubernatorial bid, although no official confirmation has been made regarding his next political steps.