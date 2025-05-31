‘Zamfara Is Not Las Vagas’ – Gov Dauda Lawal Slammed

An Islamic group in Zamfara State has condemned what it alleged to be a display of alcohol and indecent dressing during the celebration of Governor Dauda Lawal’s second year in office, describing the event as a violation of the moral and religious values upheld in Zamfara State.

In a statement issued to journalists, the President of the group, Sheikh Bashir Mu’azu Marafa, claimed that the governor’s anniversary event featured musical performances, skimpily dressed female dancers, and open consumption of alcohol, was “a clear betrayal of the state’s Islamic foundations.”

Mafara said: “It is both unfortunate and shameful that on the second-term anniversary of a sitting governor in a core Islamic state like Zamfara, alcohol was served, and women of questionable character were paraded on public stages in revealing clothes.”

The cleric lamented that Zamfara, once viewed as a model for Islamic governance in Nigeria, was now witnessing what he described as the “reintroduction of vices” under the current administration.

“Zamfara is not Las Vegas. It is a land of honour, a land of religious discipline. For these kinds of immoral scenes to be playing out in broad daylight under the watch of our leaders is a disgrace,” he said.

The group warned that the incident could mark a dangerous turn toward moral collapse and creeping secularisation, urging Islamic scholars and moral reformers to speak out and hold the government accountable.

“What message are we sending to our children and the next generation when those at the top are encouraging moral decay in the name of celebration?” Sheikh Marafa asked.

“If this is what the next four years hold, then Zamfara is on a fast path to losing its identity.”

The forum called on clerics, traditional rulers, and community leaders to demand a public apology from the governor and a commitment to restoring moral decorum at government events.

The statement emphasized that leadership must reflect the values of the people, noting that the optics of the celebration “sparked dismay across the Muslim community, not just in Zamfara but across the northern region.”

“We are calling on the governor to offer a public apology for this embarrassment and make a clear commitment to restoring the moral sanctity of public events in the state,” Marafa stated.