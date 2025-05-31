Why I Was Banned From Saudi Arabia, Participating In 2025 Hajj – Sheikh Gumi

Prominent Kaduna-based Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, has explained why he was barred earlier this week from participating in the 2025 Hajj pilgrimage, after Saudi authorities reportedly revoked his access despite a valid visa.

Naija News recalls that Gumi returned to Nigeria and confirmed the development in a social media post on Monday, citing discomfort by the Saudi government with his outspoken political views.

“For some obvious reasons — my views about world politics — the Saudi authorities are uncomfortable with me being at the Hajj, even after issuing a visa,” he wrote, thanking Nigerian authorities for promising to engage with the Saudis. “That is the value of our cherished freedom and democracy.”

While Saudi authorities have not officially stated the reason for the ban, an investigation by Daily Post revealed that Gumi’s exclusion may be linked to his frequent criticism of Saudi Arabia’s leadership, particularly its shift away from traditional Islamic governance in favor of modernization and closer alignment with Western norms.

In an interview with Daily Post on Friday, Sheikh Gumi defended his criticism of the Saudi state, describing it as a “police state” that suppresses freedom of expression.

“Saudi Arabia is a police state where you have no freedom of expression. We, on the other hand, were raised in freedom here in Nigeria, and I value that more than anything,” he said.

“In Saudi Arabia, when a mistake is made, people are expected to remain silent. That contradicts Islamic principles, which do not condone silence in the face of wrongdoing.”

Asked if he feared being banned from future pilgrimages, Gumi replied: “It’s not compulsory that I must go for Hajj. Even Sheikh Usman Dan Fodio never performed Hajj, yet look at the immense service he rendered to Islam.”

The cleric added that he was merely attempting to correct what he sees as deviation from Islamic values by the Saudi leadership.

He said: “We are only helping them correct their mistakes — just as they try to reform society. This is an error on their part, but let it be known: anyone who tries to prevent people from visiting the Grand Mosque in Mecca will not last.”

Gumi confirmed that the ban may have been triggered by his recent sermons, where he strongly criticized the Saudi alliance with Western powers and condemned their silence on the situation in Palestine.

“Yes, that’s true. If you are going to stand for truth, you must be prepared to endure. Truth is not loved by everyone,” he said.

He further claimed Saudi Arabia’s modernization efforts risk leading the country into “self-destruction,” echoing his belief that Muslim nations should not align with the same Western powers that once betrayed the Arab world during the fall of the Ottoman Empire.

“How can someone funding and arming this oppression be honored, while Muslims are disregarded?” he asked.

“We will not stop speaking out unless they change. And if they don’t, we will continue to speak.”

A Rare Rift in Nigeria-Saudi Relations

The incident has sparked debate across social media and among Islamic scholars in northern Nigeria, where Saudi Arabia enjoys significant religious influence. The kingdom has historically provided scholarships to thousands of northern clerics and students, many of whom later serve as informal defenders of Saudi policies.

Sheikh Gumi, however, has emerged as a rare and vocal critic despite his ties to the region and its religious establishment. His criticism of Saudi Arabia, especially while being a product of its religious education system, marks a significant departure from the norm.

Efforts to obtain comments from the Saudi embassy in Nigeria were unsuccessful, as media officer Mohammed El-Sahabi did not respond to inquiries regarding the incident.