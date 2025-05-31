‘We Conclude That It Best For Opposition To Register A New Party’ – Northern Democrats

The League of Northern Democrats (LND), a strategic arm of the National Opposition Coalition Group, has advised the coalition to shun existing political parties and immediately begin the process of registering a new political party ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The recommendation was made public on Saturday by the Convener of LND, Dr Umar Ardo, alongside 12 senior members of the league, following what they described as an “exhaustive internal review and critical evaluation” of the strategic options before the coalition.

In a statement issued after their deliberations, the LND stated, “After carefully examining the two leading proposals — fusing into an existing registered political party such as the African Democratic Congress (ADC) or the Social Democratic Party (SDP), or registering a new political party — we conclude that it is best advantageous for the opposition to register a new party platform, presenting the most viable, principled and sustainable path forward.”

According to the group, the creation of a new party offers an opportunity for “national rebirth” rooted in values, competence, and clarity of vision, unlike pre-existing parties that come with entrenched internal structures and legal complexities.

Ardo explained that existing parties pose major structural risks that could derail the coalition’s goals.

He said, “The ADC, SDP, and similar parties already have entrenched ward, LG, and state structures whose leadership tenures are legally binding and resistant to reform.

“For instance, the ADC chairman in Adamawa publicly declared that his mandate, secured in December 2022, remains valid till December 2026—long after the 2027 nominations. This reality is replicated across the country.”

He cited the collapse of the NNPP fusion led by Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso as a cautionary tale.

Ardo said, “That fusion arrangement collapsed into disputes over leadership and candidacy even before primaries were concluded. The same fate may well befall any hasty merger lacking ideological clarity and unified control.”

Allaying concerns about timing, the LND maintained that the window before the 2027 elections is sufficient to build a viable platform—“if the process starts now.”

“Nigeria’s democratic space provides adequate legal and operational room to register a new party. The issue is not time, but political will.”

The LND insisted that the proposed party must reflect Nigeria’s diversity, but remain grounded in “merit, justice, productivity, and patriotism.”

It added, “Fusing into a party not built for a shared vision risks diluting ideals, confusing messages, and alienating citizens who look to the coalition for new hope. A new party provides a clean ideological slate, a fresh institutional architecture, and a compelling narrative of renewal.”

“Sabuwar tafiya yakamata a Sabuwar Jam’iya (A new journey deserves a new party).”

Key resolutions reached by the LND include:

The opposition coalition should adopt registration of a new party as its official stance;

Begin the process of registering a new political party with a unifying name, defined ideology, and inclusive leadership structure;

Ensure the new party reflects Nigeria’s diversity and embodies merit and patriotism;

Treat fusions with existing parties only as a fallback option to avoid internal crises;

Mobilise young Nigerians, civil society groups, and patriotic stakeholders behind the new platform.

Concluding the statement, Ardo made a passionate appeal to the leadership of the coalition, “The challenges of our country demand bold decisions, not expedient compromises. The hour of renewal is now. Let us build, not borrow. Let us lead, not follow.”

Signatories to the recommendations document include Dr Umar Ardo, Convener, League of Northern Democrats; AVM Monday Morgan (Retd), Chairman, LND Security Committee; Dr Mohammed Tumala, Member, LND Strategic Planning Committee; and Senator AbdulRahman Abubakar, Chairman, LND Advisory Committee.

Others are Rt. Hon. Aminu Shehu Shagari, Chairman, LND Political Strategy Bureau; Dr. Bilkisu Magoro, Secretary, LND Political Strategy Bureau; Abraham Onoja, LND Youth Representative; Barr. Mohammed Betara Aliyu, Chairman, LND Legal Committee; AVM Alkali Manu (Retd), LND Strategic Planning Committee; Rear Admiral Jamila Malafa (Retd), LND North East Team; Hajia Ummah Getso, LND Women Representative; Dr Ladan Salihu, LND Media Team; and Professor Ibrahim Mohammed Jawa, LND Intellectual Team.