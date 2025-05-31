Tragedy Strikes As 20 Kano Athletes Die In Ghastly Auto Crash

At least 20 athletes from the Kano State contingent have been confirmed dead following a tragic motor accident at Dakatsalle Bridge in Kura Local Government Area of Kano State.

The athletes were reportedly on their way back from the just-concluded National Sports Festival in Abeokuta, Ogun State, when the bus conveying 30 of them plunged off the bridge, resulting in a devastating loss of lives.

Chairman of the Kano State Sports Commission, Umar Fagge, confirmed the heartbreaking incident, stating that: “As I am talking to you now, we have counted 19 dead bodies.”

He added that several others sustained varying degrees of injuries and were being rushed to the hospital for emergency care.

Former Vice President of the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), Ado Salisu, also corroborated the incident, noting that victims were being transported to Kura General Hospital for treatment.

While confirming the crash, Public Relations Officer of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Kano Sector Command, Abdullahi Labaran, said: “We just received the report of the accident, so I cannot confirm the exact number of casualties at the moment.”

The tragic incident has sent shockwaves through the sports community and the nation at large, with calls mounting for improved safety measures for athletes and public transport systems.