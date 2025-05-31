Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Saturday, 31st May, 2025

Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Saturday, 31st May, 2025

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has rubbished a recent report by Amnesty International on the spate of killings in Nigeria, particularly in the past two years under the administration of President Bola Tinubu.

The DHQ, in a statement on Friday, by the Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Markus Kangye, said Amnesty made sweeping generalisations without recourse to the activities and achievements of the Nigerian Armed Forces in combating crimes and terrorism in the country.

As earlier reported by Naija News, Amnesty International said that at least 10,217 people have been killed and 672 villages sacked in the past two years, noting that Benue State recorded the highest number of deaths with 6,896 people killed, followed by Plateau State with 2,630 deaths.

The human rights organisation also accused the Nigerian government of failing to protect citizens from relentless attacks by armed groups and bandits.

However, Kangye, in response, disagreed with the report by the group.

He noted that while the role of civil society organisations in promoting accountability is recognised, the report failed to recognise the asymmetric nature of the threats facing the country and the complex socio-political context within which the Armed Forces operate.

Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, has offered an unconditional political amnesty to the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2024 governorship election in Edo, Asue Ighodalo.

In a statement to Naija News on Friday, the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Fred Itua, disclosed that Okpebholo’s offer of political amnesty to Ighodalo, who his political benefactors have allegedly sidelined, is a show of true sportsmanship.

Okpebholo described Asue Ighodalo’s discomforting situation since he was defeated during the election as troubling.

He urged him to join the All Progressives Congress (APC) and contribute meaningfully to the ongoing development efforts across Edo State.

“I want to publicly invite Mr. Asue Ighodalo to join us in the APC so that, together, we can advance the cause of development in our dear State. Since his vision aligns with what we are already doing through God’s help, we believe he still has a role to play.

“Godwin Obaseki, who lured Asue Ighodalo to come and run for elections, is hiding in the United States of America. Half of Obaseki’s cabinet members who regarded Ighodalo as their own personal vending machine have all deserted him and are hiding abroad.

“As a brother who truly cares for Ighodalo’s wellbeing, I believe that this political amnesty will save him from this humiliation and loneliness. As a people, we have a task of ensuring that we continue to develop Edo State, protect our people, and work hard to re-elect President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in 2027. Asue Ighodalo can be useful in these key areas,” Governor Okpebholo stated.

A former chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Oyo State, Kunmi Mustapha, has urged Governor Seyi Makinde to start preparing for a presidential bid in 2027.

Naija News reports that Mustapha, in a statement he signed on Thursday in Ibadan, the state capital, to mark Makinde’s sixth anniversary as governor, said the bravery and leadership qualities the governor exhibited placed him as a better candidate for the presidency.

Mustapha, who is also the Special Adviser to Makinde on Political Affairs, said the current crisis in the main opposition party in Nigeria is not an indication that the PDP cannot snatch power at the centre in 2027.

The PDP chieftain urged Nigerians to look out for honest politicians who have their welfare at heart, rather than those who create suffering for them.

Mustapha also appreciated the efforts of the acting PDP National Chairman, Umar Damagum, the Deputy National Chairman (South), Taofeek Arapaja, BoT member, Bode George and other national leaders for their efforts in uniting the party.

Former Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, has called on Nigerians to ignore partisan politics and support the administration of President Bola Tinubu to succeed.

Ortom made the call on Friday in Abuja during a project inspection visit in the company of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike.

While praising Wike for the transformational projects in Abuja, the former Governor also hailed President Tinubu for looking beyond party lines to appoint the former Rivers State Governor as a Minister.

Naija News reports that the former Benue State Governor submitted that Wike has performed excellently since he was appointed a Minister.

The Akwa Ibom State Governor, Umo Eno, has dropped a fresh hint about his plans to dump the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Speaking at a state banquet on Thursday as part of activities to mark his second year in office, Governor Eno affirmed his love and respect for the PDP but subtly added that he may be charting a new course politically.

Though he didn’t mention any new political party of destination in his speech, he told the attendees in what seemed like a farewell speech that it was time to “progressively move” on, suggesting a possible defection to the APC.

“I respect our party, the PDP. I love the PDP. But we all know the way things are.

“So, whatever happens, wherever the journey of life takes me, I will always love you. We’ve built strong friendships, and we will always keep them.

“If you have anything to do, invite me—I will come. I will always be there. But it’s time to progressively move. That again will not affect anything in this state. We do not govern based on political affiliations,” Gov Eno said.

The House of Representatives Committee on Basic Education and Examination Bodies has summoned the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) to address growing concerns over delayed papers and other irregularities in the ongoing 2025 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

Naija News reports that the committee, chaired by Oboku Abonsizibe Oforji, has given WAEC a 24-hour ultimatum to appear before it on Friday, May 30, 2025. This follows WAEC’s failure to appear before the committee on May 27, 2025, as previously scheduled.

The 2025 WASSCE for school candidates commenced on April 24, 2025, and is set to conclude on June 20, 2025. However, the English paper, scheduled for May 28, was delayed for several hours at multiple centres across the country. The delay led to late-night sittings, with many students expressing frustration over the long waits.

WAEC explained that its focus on curbing question leakage unintentionally caused logistical issues, leading to delays in the smooth administration of the exam. Despite this explanation, the delay has caused widespread unrest among students and parents.

Oforji expressed his frustration at WAEC’s failure to attend the originally scheduled hearing, describing it as unacceptable given the significant public outcry over the irregularities. The committee has raised concerns about the growing number of complaints related to the exam’s conduct.

Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, has expressed his confidence in the continuous success of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, celebrating what he termed the repeated defeats of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in recent legal battles.

In a statement issued on Friday, May 30, 2025, by his Chief Press Secretary, Fred Itua, the Governor claimed that the ongoing victories have provided Edo people with a reason for celebration.

The statement followed a celebratory motorcade held in Benin City, where Governor Okpebholo, joined by the Deputy Governor, Rt. Hon. Dennis Idahosa, party leaders, youths, market women, and other party supporters, marked the ruling by the Appeal Court, which upheld the APC’s victory.

Naija News gathered that the celebratory procession covered the streets of the state capital, with the people expressing their support for the ruling party.

In his remarks, the Governor emphasised that the continuous triumph of the APC was a sign of divine favour.

“God will continue to give Edo people victory as He is in charge of the affairs of the State,” Okpebholo stated.

The Governor highlighted the repeated defeats suffered by the PDP, citing the governorship election, the Tribunal ruling, and now the Appeal Court judgment, which has further strengthened the position of the APC.

A Federal High Court in the Federal Capital Territory has granted an order for substituted service against Senator Onyekachi Nwaebonyi, who represents Ebonyi North, in a defamation lawsuit filed by Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan of Kogi Central.

Naija News reports that the order was granted by Justice Angela Otaluka on Wednesday following a motion ex parte filed by Akpoti-Uduaghan’s counsel, Yahuza Zakari.

The motion sought to serve court documents on Senator Nwaebonyi through substituted means due to the impracticality of serving him personally.

Zakari, while moving the motion, stated that the Kogi senator sought to serve the Ebonyi senator via publication in a national newspaper or through the Clerk of the National Assembly or the Senate.

He argued that serving Nwaebonyi personally was not feasible, and that substituted service would ensure the case was brought to the defendant’s attention.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has lauded the Ogun State Government for successfully hosting the 22nd National Sports Festival, describing it as a “world-class event” that showcased Nigeria’s unity and sporting excellence.

The National Sports Festival, a 12-day multi-sport competition, which ran from May 16 to May 30, had its closing ceremony on Thursday at the MKO Abiola Sports Arena, Abeokuta.

Tinubu, represented by Senate President Godswill Akpabio, was joined at the grand closing ceremony by Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun, Bayelsa State Governor Douye Diri, and several top government dignitaries.

In his message, President Tinubu praised the athletes and organisers, saying the festival reaffirmed Nigeria’s unity through sports.

Nigerian singer cum producer, Cobhams Asuquo, has said he works five times harder than his colleagues, despite to his visually impaired condition.

Naija News reports that the ‘One Hit’ crooner, in a recent interview with Hip TV, said the stereotype around blind people and the general assumption that they are incapable makes him work hard to show he is capable of doing many things.

Cobhams clarified that he is not visually impaired but completely blind, urging people living with disabilities to embrace their reality and draw strength from it.

